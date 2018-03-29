Luke Dale-Roberts: SA’s top chef embraces water restrictions

Enter chef Luke Dale-Roberts, the over-achieving head honcho of The Test Kitchen (SA’s top restaurant yet again in 2017), The Pot Luck Club and The Shortmarket Club. Deciding to do his bit (and no doubt pre-empt the knives and pitchforks of Day Zero) he’s created The Drought Kitchen, a pop-up concept within The Test Kitchen proper.

Dale-Roberts says: "I’ve had to re-evaluate how we approach what we do in the kitchen and the restaurant. From preparation to plating, service to clean-up, everything is affected by using less water."

Using a menu specifically designed to use no water or as little as possible, the brains trust behind The Drought Kitchen did not stop with food preparation. They’ve also done away with plates. Instead you get a picture frame with a sort of laminated card to eat off. This a city where too many establishments try to give you the old wooden board and wax paper treatment — a horrendous idea that if you use a knife and fork has you eating your breakfast like a dog chewing on peanut butter — so I initially eyed the cardboard solution with suspicion. But, no doubt tested through multiple dry runs (badum tish), it works.

"By taking away 90% of the chinaware we have effectively eliminated 90% of our water usage from the dishwasher. So, along with only operating the laundry for basic essentials, we hope this will make a difference," Dale-Roberts says.