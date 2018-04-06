Life / Food

Heat and eat (and cheat)

New service delivers meals to your home

06 April 2018

Chances are that if you’ve been to a swanky work party or fancy wedding in Joburg over the past 20 or so years, you will have nibbled on cocktail snacks from By Word of Mouth.

Minuscule fish and chips in tiny newspaper cones and shot glasses of soup might seem passé now, but when company founder Karen Short and her team rolled into town with that sort of offering in the early 1990s, it was a game changer. They’ve been doing high-end catering ever since.

In 2016 restaurant monolith Famous Brands acquired a 49.9% stake in the family company and we all wondered what would happen next.

Well, it has just introduced a new division called Frozen for You. As you might guess, it delivers frozen meals to your door — if you’re in particular parts of Joburg, that is.

It’s a simple concept: log onto the website, punch in your address and if you’re in the catchment area (small to start with, but it will grow) you can order then and there. All you have to do is pop the meal in the oven for the specified time once it arrives.

The dishes range from butter chicken curry to mac and cheese (we tasted the butternut and pancetta version; it’s good). There is even a Banting lasagne, if you’re that way inclined.

The thing we really like about this new gig is that you can order for the number of people you need to feed — there’s a chicken pie for two, but there’s also one that feeds four to six people, and one for eight to 10, too.

Obviously, this is a particularly excellent service for people who want to impress friends and family with "home-cooked" meals, but who have neither the time nor the inclination to make them from scratch.

And if you’re not in the delivery zone you can always collect meals from Frozen for You’s flagship store at Dainfern Square in Fourways.

To order, visit frozenforyou.co.za

