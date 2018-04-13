The power of the podcast

During the course of the 12 episodes of the first season, Koenig interviewed a host of people involved directly and peripherally with the case, and tackled all kinds of angles relating to the crime, broadcasting her findings to the world every Thursday.

Thanks to the team’s incredible investigative prowess (and obsessive listeners of the show who conducted their own amateur sleuthing online), Serial was able to uncover a slew of new evidence and a possible new witness.

The season wrapped up in an opened-ended fashion: Koenig seemed unconvinced of Syed’s guilt or innocence. But the podcast clearly prompted further investigation by the state.

This is not the only time a podcast has had real-life consequences for those involved. A Swedish show called Spår was the first podcast investigation to unearth evidence that led to a conviction being overturned. The podcast’s makers uncovered evidence that discredited the testimony of a key witness in the case against Kaj Linna, who had been found guilty of murdering a man and injuring his brother on a farm in the far north of Sweden. Linna was released last year after spending 13 years in prison.

Whatever the outcome of Syed’s new trial, this turn of events highlights the power of journalism and the media, even if the way we consume both is changing.