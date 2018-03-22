The 318-year-old Vergelegen wine estate in Somerset West has become self-sufficient in all its potable and nonpotable water needs‚ in one of the largest private conservation projects in SA.

This is despite producing tons of wine grapes‚ maintaining 18 celebrated gardens‚ operating two restaurants and welcoming 100‚000 visitors every year.

To commemorate World Water Day on March 22‚ the estate shared how it achieved this.

"When we initiated a long-term project in 2004 to clear dense alien vegetation‚ more than 80% of the farm’s natural veld was invaded by dense pine on the higher slopes‚ with acacia and eucalyptus species in the low-lying areas‚" says Vergelegen MD Don Tooth.

"Alien vegetation uses up to 60% more water than indigenous vegetation‚ so clearing it away has massively boosted water flow. The additional mountain run-off from the Hottentots Holland mountain range catchment area into the estate dams … has ensured that the estate now meets all its water needs independently.

"The clearing and maintenance programme has also generated over 230 jobs and provided many opportunities for worker training."

Tooth said that with the Western Cape in dire need of rain‚ "we are ready to work with the relevant authorities to help vulnerable groups with water should the need arise. We are also happy to share our water conservation research and learnings with other interested parties‚ through our Centre of Learning Excellence."

Stringent measures are in place throughout the 3‚000ha property‚ owned by Anglo American‚ to ensure the water is used optimally.

The vineyards have deficit irrigation practices involving moisture probes and computer monitoring while the gardens are watered at night only‚ using automated irrigation systems.

The signature restaurant‚ Camphors at Vergelegen‚ has rigorous sustainability measures in place. These include harvesting rainwater and using water from the ice buckets to mop floors and water kitchen herbs.

Water for both residents and visitors is treated on site through the estate’s own filtration systems. Testing shows it is of a higher standard than most municipal systems‚ the estate says.

To help monitor the post-clearing ecosystem recovery‚ Vergelegen conducts monthly bird counts‚ identifies wild flowers and, using infrared camera systems, monitors wildlife movement.

Numerous new species have appeared on the estate since the alien vegetation clearing began.

The estate has recorded at least 145 bird species‚ with frequent sightings of Verreaux eagles‚ fish eagles and malachite sunbirds.

At least 279 plant species have been recorded‚ including 22 on the Red Data List.

Mammals include Cape leopard‚ numerous antelope species‚ caracal‚ honey badgers‚ snake weasels‚ silver foxes and spotted genet.

There are also 80ha of rehabilitated wetlands‚ including a palmiet bed that helps remove excess nutrients from the water and improves its quality.

The wetlands shelter mammals such as otters‚ mongoose and small buck as well as numerous species of birds‚ amphibians and invertebrates.