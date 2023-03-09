Life / Travel

Township vibes

Why Khayelitsha’s nightlife is booming

It’s been billed as one of the most happening party streets in the world. So what makes Khayelitsha’s Spine Road such a drawcard?

09 March 2023 - 05:00 SANDISO PHALISO

Spine Road is not on the world street party map, but it’s the best place for those seeking a good time in Khaltsha, the locals’ affectionate name for South Africa’s second-largest township, Khayelitsha.

The road is a major Cape Town thoroughfare that stretches from the sands of Strandfontein in Mitchells Plain on the Atlantic seaboard of False Bay. Along the way, it winds through the vast suburb of Rocklands and crosses Mew Way, which is the point at which it really starts to buzz...

