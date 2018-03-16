Life / Food

SWEET STUFF

SUGAR HIGH: Take a walk on the delicious side

Limited-edition Krispy Kreme doughnuts are a team effort with Nestlé and are damned good

16 March 2018 - 10:02 Sarah Buitendach

What gets us through weekly deadlines at the Financial Mail? Besides long-suffering subeditors, that is. The answer is simple: sugar. We particularly like it when the carb comes in the form of treats — like these limited-edition doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

The doughnuts are a team effort with Nestlé, so they are essentially a combo of Krispy Kreme goodness (or evil, depending on how you look at it) combined with the power of Peppermint Aero (a firm favourite), Milky Bar and Rolo chocolates.

They’re helluva sweet, but damned good. They’ve got us through the dark times and we recommend them for similar situations — awkward colleague farewells, kids’ parties and emotional breakdowns included.

Life
7 days ago

