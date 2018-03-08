EATING OUT: A new KZN market is foodie heaven

The next time you’re in Ballito, and before you head down the hill to Willard Beach, swing by The Market at Ballito Lifestyle Centre. This contemporary new development within one of the North Coast’s best-known shopping malls is dedicated to local artisanal food producers. These bijoux businesses all specialise in a small range of items, the idea being that only the very best food — made fresh from excellent ingredients — is on offer.

But don’t take our word for it, try them yourself when you’re in the area. If you’re in the mood for a great steak, then Taylor’s Meats, an old-style butcher, is the stop for you. Fish from the aptly named FISH is available fresh, frozen or fried, and if you’re watching your diet, try Tree, a local health café providing healthy, light meals. We Are Food’s delicious ready-made, frozen meals are ideal for stocking your freezer for a fuss-free holiday, and look no further than Bird & Co for chicken and other poultry. Home Grown offers local, organic and seasonal produce.

There are many options to indulge your sweet tooth, including Scoop ice cream and Yoli’s crusty breads and pastries. If you just want a quick pick-me-up while shopping, grab a drink from The Juice Kitchen, a pint from Robsons Brewery or a cup of locally roasted coffee from Science of Coffee.

Gone mad buying up produce and can’t wait to eat it? Nab one of The Market’s communal tables and get stuck in.

For more info visit ballitolifestylecentre.co.za