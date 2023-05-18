AngloGold Ashanti’s move to the New York stock exchange makes a lot of sense — but it’s also cause for deep introspection in South Africa
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
Last week, the rand tumbled to a record low of R19.52/$ thanks to yet another needless own goal. This, and the prospect of yet more fallout from SA’s Russian romance, have raised the odds of the rand ...
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
Chef Liam Tomlin had been in discussions for about a year to launch The Red Room in the Mount Nelson before the pan-Asian restaurant opened its doors last month.
The restaurant, situated at one of the best addresses in Cape Town, is part of an overhaul of the dining options at the “Pink Lady” as it seeks to regain its stature as a culinary heavy hitter. The Mount Nelson is part of the Bermuda-based Belmond group, which is owned by luxury firm LVMH...
RESTAURANTS: It's not Moscow, but it's still The Red Room
Had fate played out differently, restaurateurs Liam Tomlin and David Schneider would be operating in Moscow right now. Instead, they're helping revive the Mount Nelson
