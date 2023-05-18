Life / Food

RESTAURANTS: It’s not Moscow, but it’s still The Red Room

Had fate played out differently, restaurateurs Liam Tomlin and David Schneider would be operating in Moscow right now. Instead, they’re helping revive the Mount Nelson

18 May 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Chef Liam Tomlin had been in discussions for about a year to launch The Red Room in the Mount Nelson before the pan-Asian restaurant opened its doors last month.

The restaurant, situated at one of the best addresses in Cape Town, is part of an overhaul of the dining options at the “Pink Lady” as it seeks to regain its stature as a culinary heavy hitter. The Mount Nelson is part of the Bermuda-based Belmond group, which is owned by luxury firm LVMH...

