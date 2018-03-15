Local plants make for a taste adventure

Botanicals are brewing in Longmarket Street, Cape Town. Distilled from local herbs and shrubs, they are combined with craft gins, brandies and rums, creating artisanal cocktails that the trendiest set drink with relish.

Anthony Gird, Michael de Klerk, Jeanne Marais and Dennis Williams are the curators of Gin Bar, Marrow Broth Bar and Honest Chocolate. The first of its kind, The Botanical Bar is a coming together of two ideas: to showcase South African craft liquor makers and a place to experiment with local botanicals in different drinks.

"The first idea was born from seeing so many new, locally made spirits popping up through the existing suppliers at The Gin Bar," says Gird.

"It’s very inspiring to see so many local makers producing quality small-batch gins, rums, brandies and, of course, craft beer and wine. We love supporting our local crafters and with more options available it became obvious that we could open a bar that only serves locally made, small-batch alcohol."

The second idea began to brew after a walk through the Green Point Park Biodiversity Garden. "There’s a section with useful and medicinal local plants where you can feel and smell the different shrubs.

"The smells and textures of these plants were incredible and helped inspire us to make a few batches of bitters using local gin and whisky as a base," says Gird.

"The results were amazing, and it made me realise that we could make so many different types of bitters using local shrubs and barks."