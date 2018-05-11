ART TO SEE THIS WEEK: Broomberg and Chanarin’s ‘Bandage the Knife Not the Wound’

If images themselves are just the packaging — the detritus or a disposable byproduct of this new digital economy — there’s another, quite different, example of something similar that Broomberg and Chanarin found exemplified this quality in a tangible, material way: cardboard boxes. “There’s something wonderful about this material,” says Chanarin. “It’s sort of ubiquitous. Every time you buy something online, it comes in a cardboard box. Boxes are kind of everywhere.”

The materials for their photo lab in Hamburg come in just such boxes and the first time one of them experimented with printing an image on one of these boxes while playing around with a UV printer they had access to, a penny dropped.

Chanarin says he and Broomberg found printing on cardboard liberating. As the poor material and the poor image combine, something magical happens. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a high-res image or a low-res screen grab,” says Chanarin. “They kind of just meet each other on this poor surface and coalesce.” It freed up the anxiety of “proper” printing and photography to precipitate the works that finally came to make up this exhibition.

As the two of them visited Hamburg on alternate weeks, they’d play a game where each would print a new image on the piece of cardboard the other had left behind. The images have been mined from their personal hard drives — boxes and boxes of them — disgorging a somewhat random selection of images, an odd combination of forgotten research; personal images of wives, parents, children; the snaps that didn’t make it into exhibitions; scans from books. The exchange that resulted was a free-flowing, playful, argumentative ping-pong of print overlays, framed (or with their frames disrupted) by the odd shape of the boxes.

The clever aspect of it is the material the image is printed on doesn’t just act as a medium to display the image. It doesn’t even do the alternative work of framing or complicating the way we look at the image, but actually represents the image. There are images of various qualities — high res, scans, low res, which are equalised on the sepia-toned backing of the cardboard box, which in turn becomes another representation.

They’ve also exhibited the panels, or beds, on which the cardboard boxes were laid as they were sent through the printer — the edges their own overlaid compositions of the parts of the images that went over the edges — that didn’t make it onto the box or “frame”. They’ve been hung like mid-century abstract artworks.

Their presence adds another layer to the question: “What is work and what is detritus?” Chanarin seems to suggest it’s the opposite of what we might think. “A lot of our photography is more concerned with what is happening outside the frame — ie, the context of the phonograph — more than what’s in the photo,” he says.

As the works in the exhibition gesture outwards, each referring to another degree of what’s outside the frame, the whole exhibition becomes complicated all over again by the fact that these supposedly throwaway works — poor images printed on poor material — are being exhibited in a posh gallery. The value of the images has changed again in their new context: the economy of the art world, which opens up a whole new can of worms…

• ‘Bandage the Knife Not the Wound’ is on at the Goodman Gallery in Joburg until 26 May.