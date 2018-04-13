Life / Art

A fun project to visit in Braamfontein

For a real graffiti treat, pop down to the service road between Juta and Smit streets in Braamfontein

13 April 2018 - 14:14 Sarah Buitendach

For a real graffiti treat, pop down to the service road between Juta and Smit streets in Braamfontein (at the intersection of De Beer Street). This is where the SA leg of Meeting of Styles has just taken place.

This international shindig started out in Germany in 2002, with the aim of showcasing all kinds of urban art. It now boasts global graffiti jams (for which artists around the world paint simultaneously).

The output of the local gathering includes crazily cool and colourful works by artists such as Rekso Le Hond, Rasty Knayles, Page33 and Mr Ekse.

