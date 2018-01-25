EXHIBITIONS: Take in art abroad this year

London: Frida Kahlo

Remember the news story of Mexican artist and style icon Frida Kahlo’s personal belongings being uncovered in 2004 after being locked in a bathroom for 50 years, following her death in 1954? It’s bizarre but true — that’s exactly what her artist husband, Diego Rivera, did.

To get in on the compellingly odd action, visit Frida Kahlo: Making Herself Up at the Victoria & Albert Museum and see the bathroom booty for yourself. The exhibition includes clothing, old cosmetics and even the artist’s prosthetic legs.

V&A Museum, London, June 16-November 4