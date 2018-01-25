EXHIBITIONS: Take in art abroad this year

London: Frida Kahlo
Remember the news story of Mexican artist and style icon Frida Kahlo’s personal belongings being uncovered in 2004 after being locked in a bathroom for 50 years, following her death in 1954? It’s bizarre but true — that’s exactly what her artist husband, Diego Rivera, did.
To get in on the compellingly odd action, visit Frida Kahlo: Making Herself Up at the Victoria & Albert Museum and see the bathroom booty for yourself. The exhibition includes clothing, old cosmetics and even the artist’s prosthetic legs.
V&A Museum, London, June 16-November 4
Paris: David Goldblatt
Travel halfway across the world and you can see the work of one of SA’s favourite sons in all his glory. This, the first French retrospective of David Goldblatt’s photographic works, will feature everything from his first photos, taken in the Cape Town docks, to the entire On the Mines series and work from his more recent Intersections collection.
Centre Pompidou, Paris, February 21-May 7
Paris: Pablo Picasso
For a glimpse into the master’s early artistic periods (1900-1906), don’t miss this collaboration between the Musée d’Orsay and the Musée National Picasso-Paris. They will be showing previously unseen works from Picasso’s Blue and Rose periods and masterpieces from abroad, all under the d’Orsay museum’s glorious arched glass roof.
Musée d’Orsay, Paris, September 18-January 6
New York: Alberto Giacometti
Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti’s sculptures aren’t for everyone. Their grotesque beauty can be unsettling at times, which is not surprising given that much of his work was a response to the trauma of World War 2. But disquieting or not, one shouldn’t pass up the opportunity to see this exhibition of 175 sculptures, paintings and drawings in the Big Apple. We particularly like that the show will offer insight into his studio and working practices.
Guggenheim Museum, New York, June 8-September 12
Marrakech: Yves Saint Laurent
If ever you needed an excuse to organise a "business trip" to Morocco, this is it. French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent had an ongoing love affair with Marrakech. He lived there, and the city inspired his work, so it’s hardly surprising that it’s where the second of two museums dedicated to him and his work opened last year. You’ll see displays of his couture that span his career (including those Mondrian-inspired minis), art, jewellery and other Moroccan cultural gems in this breathtaking new space, designed by architectural hotshot Studio KO.
Musée Yves Saint Laurent permanent collection, Marrakech
And closer to home ...
Check out this fantastic new piece by Joburg graffiti artist Mars. Sure, it looks like a cool spray-painted portrait of three lovely women, but get up close and you’ll see that their doeks are made of shweshwe fabric that has been pasted to the wall. We think this is a super clever use of proudly SA materials. You can see it for yourself on Berea Road (corner Marshall Street) in New Doornfontein.
Please sign in or register to comment.