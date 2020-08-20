The comfort of strangers

The vanished vibe

Singer and storyteller Zolani Mahola compares her role in front of a crowd with that of a shaman. "It’s 100% about connecting to the source or a higher power. Successful gigs are the ones where the people on stage and those in the auditorium are connected. Only then is the circle complete and beautiful."

Her sentiment echoes Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who wrote a stirring ode to rock concerts in The Atlantic in May: "Without that audience — that screaming, sweating audience — my songs would only be sound. But, together, we are instruments in a sonic cathedral, one that we build together night after night."

But what are we to do when coming together in the old ways seems contrary to survival? "It’s difficult to have a clear objective when the horizon is so out of focus," says Bailey.

Our current emergency has made it clear that we need to reimagine live performance. And not in ways that will — like a retrofitted Berlin theatre — cater increasingly to a privileged few.

Between health concerns and financial viability, the goal posts continue to shift, and theatre’s future is still too abstract a calculation. "I don’t know how it will change, adapt, even survive," Bailey says. "I am orientating myself to making small-scale works for presentation outdoors."

That might be the practical solution our gatherings require: Start by taking them outdoors. A return to theatre’s ancient roots.

Perhaps our stadiums, many of them empty since 2010, could become theatre spaces echoing the amphitheatres of old. Let large crowds in, but spread them out.

There have been plenty of intrepid solutions to the conundrum of large gatherings.

One German crew hosted the world’s first "drive-in EDM party" where everyone sat in their cars, tooting their hooters and flashing their lights in time to beats churned out by a DJ.

Drive-ins are, after all, a perfect metaphor for our "together alone" lockdown frame of mind: you come together but bring your personal bubble with you.

But many of us don’t want to dance inside our cars. We relish literal dance floors, dancing with real strangers.

"This dance floor drought could drag on for ages," says Adam Metcalfe (aka Headroom), a Cape Town-based psytrance DJ-producer who has had an entire year of global performances wiped from his schedule. "The restrictions on gathering creates a hole that humans naturally need to fill."

For many the craving has played into the hands of amoral halfwits — in the UK, the desire to gather has resulted in dozens of illegal lockdown raves. They’ve been held indoors, outdoors, and on the move. Some are organised by drug dealers who’ve suffered losses because of club closures. Germany’s so-called "Corona parties" have turned violent.

Metcalfe says the call to resume carefree parties is obviously louder among under-35s who presume themselves to be less at risk.

They’ll need to wait. In the above-ground industry, restrictions on numbers will constrain events for the foreseeable future. "With downsized events comes smaller attendances and reduced budgets," says Metcalfe, "and expenses would be passed on to attendees, most of whom will be economically affected by the lockdown."

Given the unpredictability of outbreaks, Metcalfe says a return to the events world is unlikely to be smooth. Once they’re permitted, he predicts at least six months of reduced-size gatherings before circumstances begin to normalise.

Logic would dictate that outdoor events will bounce back first, he says. "They’ll probably get permits before indoor clubs — if the government behaves logically."

The old-school hippie format — dancing outside, under the stars or while the sun still shines — makes sense.

Dancing strictly in your allocated spot is one way of keeping people safe at parties. Tricky though, since even in a meadow of well-spaced revellers, drinks delivered via drone, what fun’s a dance floor without dance partners?

The elitist alternative might involve introducing lengthy pre-party quarantining. Imagine a world in which — should you wish to party with 10,000 other freaks or attend a rock concert — you first need to spend 14 days in quarantine. Ibiza 2.0, anyone?

"I’m optimistic about life after this," says Metcalfe. "I do hope we at least get a chance to dance by January. Even then, we will have lost a lot of good people, including artists, promoters, and events staff. Expect new faces, new brands, new venues but hopefully the sound of good music and smiling faces will cushion the change towards the ‘new normal’."

Whatever the "new" turns out to be, what is certain is that our need to gather and share space with strangers will prevail. It is a vital expression of our humanity.

We will build the "sonic cathedral" again, wrote Grohl. "I do not know when. But I do know that we will do it again, because we have to. It’s not a choice. We’re human. We need moments that reassure us that we are not alone. That we are understood. That we are imperfect. And, most important, that we need each other."