Crowning glory of King Charles III’s coronation

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
Those who invest South Africa’s pension savings are reading the tea leaves very differently to our politicians, who’ve shown little inclination to make reality their friend
The trimming of his enormously generous remuneration package has been due to a fall in the share price, not some miraculous restraint by the remuneration committee
The state-owned entity has guzzled R8.4bn in taxpayer bailouts in the past five years, and there’s only a 68% chance that a parcel you post will even arrive where it’s meant to. Is the liquidation of ...
The northernmost province of South Africa is best known — among both locals and international visitors — as the home of the Kruger National Park. But it has much more to offer
Horse-drawn coaches straight out of Cinderella, thousands of soldiers and sailors lining the route, flashy uniforms on the king and court jesters who have been given cameos in the show. A whole lot of pomp, in the South African sense of the word.
Then add double-digit inflation, stoked by one of Europe’s worst cost of living crises, amid public sector strikes and a scandal-battered government. No surprise, then, that many citizens on Poverty Rock are a bit huffy about King Charles’s coronation extravaganza on Saturday.
In the 1975 comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, King Arthur, travelling on foot through the land while preceded by a page knocking coconuts together to make the sound of a clip-clopping horse, gets into an argument with peasants who ask who he is.
“I’m your king,” says Arthur.
“Well, I didn’t vote for you,” says one peasant.
“You don’t vote for kings,” Arthur huffs before embarking on a long-winded explanation about how the Lady of the Lake “held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the water”, signifying that he would rule the Britons.
“Listen,” says the other peasant, “strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government.” Neatly skewering the farce that is the British monarchy.
The main distraction now is the list of people who have snubbed invitations to be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. US President Joe Biden isn’t going, and at this point, it seems President Cyril Ramaphosa will also miss the shindig.
Prince Harry will be there, though without any role, which means he will be jostling with the crowd and that’s fine. For as Dire Straits so presciently sang in Sultans of Swing: “Harry doesn’t mind if he doesn’t make the scene / He’s got a daytime job, he’s doing alright.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Crowning glory of King Charles III’s coronation
The new monarch ascends the throne in an ancient ceremony at odds with a modern world
Horse-drawn coaches straight out of Cinderella, thousands of soldiers and sailors lining the route, flashy uniforms on the king and court jesters who have been given cameos in the show. A whole lot of pomp, in the South African sense of the word.
Then add double-digit inflation, stoked by one of Europe’s worst cost of living crises, amid public sector strikes and a scandal-battered government. No surprise, then, that many citizens on Poverty Rock are a bit huffy about King Charles’s coronation extravaganza on Saturday.
In the 1975 comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, King Arthur, travelling on foot through the land while preceded by a page knocking coconuts together to make the sound of a clip-clopping horse, gets into an argument with peasants who ask who he is.
“I’m your king,” says Arthur.
“Well, I didn’t vote for you,” says one peasant.
“You don’t vote for kings,” Arthur huffs before embarking on a long-winded explanation about how the Lady of the Lake “held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the water”, signifying that he would rule the Britons.
“Listen,” says the other peasant, “strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government.” Neatly skewering the farce that is the British monarchy.
The main distraction now is the list of people who have snubbed invitations to be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. US President Joe Biden isn’t going, and at this point, it seems President Cyril Ramaphosa will also miss the shindig.
Prince Harry will be there, though without any role, which means he will be jostling with the crowd and that’s fine. For as Dire Straits so presciently sang in Sultans of Swing: “Harry doesn’t mind if he doesn’t make the scene / He’s got a daytime job, he’s doing alright.”
ALSO READ:
TOM EATON: Goodbye God, thanks for being there for us aristocrats
DINNER PARTY INTEL: King Charles chooses quiche to mark his coronation
Aussies to chop monarch's head from banknote
When the heir and the spare don’t care for each other
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.