Aussies to chop monarch's head from banknote
The A$5 banknote is the only Australian banknote to carry the image of the queen and will in future feature a design that reflects and honours the history of its indigenous culture
Australia will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on its A$5 banknote with a new design to reflect and honour the history of its indigenous culture, the country's central bank said this week.
The decision follows consultation with the federal government, which supports the change, the Reserve Bank of Australia said. The other side of the note will continue to feature the Australian parliament, it said...
