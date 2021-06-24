By the numbers: Ronaldo sends Coca-Cola share price tumbling

The company needs a delivery hero of its own to unlock the R600bn it reckons its assets, excluding Tencent, are worth
Cities like Joburg are buying bulk services, then slapping on vast ‘mark-ups’, to pay for soaring salaries and unjustified bonuses for municipal staff
Few issues have divided SA as much as land reform — and the schisms are plain even within the ANC
Can Glencore fulfil the prediction of retiring CEO Ivan Glasenberg and become the largest miner in the world? It has a few hurdles to overcome to achieve this, but also some factors in its favour
The unforgettable Fish: five days of shared joy, pain and indescribable beauty
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
