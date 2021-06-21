By the numbers: SA's economic outlook

The Sygnia founder's tenure as a non-executive was as short-lived as her strategic plans are numerous
The EFF leader’s proclivity to intimidate and bully has never led to consequences – but this time, his opportunistic shape-shifting could cost lives
The fishing group is growing its US business, in part to take advantage of increasing global demand for pet food
SA execs, like their global counterparts, are scoring handsomely, despite Covid-19. But the reasoning — to 'retain talent' — is wearing increasingly thin
Five of the best chronicles based on fact, streaming right now
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.