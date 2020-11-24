News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 242: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 2,080 to 769,759, there have been 711,195 recoveries and 20,968 deaths to date

24 November 2020 - 07:00

Christmas illuminations lit near Skanderbeg Square, as the spread of Covid-19 continues, in Tirana, Albania
