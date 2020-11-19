World

Scientists say Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is looking solid for older adults

The results, published in The Lancet, show the experimental shot generated an immune response in older people, who are at highest risk of severe illness

19 November 2020 - 12:34 James Paton
Picture: 123RF/SHINYA SATOU
Picture: 123RF/SHINYA SATOU

London — The University of Oxford confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with AstraZeneca produced strong immune responses in older adults in an early study, with pivotal findings from the final phase of trials expected in the coming weeks.

The results, published on Thursday in The Lancet medical journal, shed more light on preliminary data released in recent months showing the experimental shot generated an immune response in older people, who are at highest risk of severe illness. Researchers are still eagerly awaiting late-stage trial results that will show whether the Astra-Oxford vaccine can meet the high bar set by front-runners Pfizer and Moderna.

Those findings will follow a flurry of positive news on the vaccine front. Pfizer, working with Germany’s BioNTech, said on Wednesday that a final analysis of trial data showed its Covid-19 vaccine was 95% effective, paving the way for the company to apply for the first US regulatory authorisation for a coronavirus shot within days. Moderna’s appears equally effective.

The results of Oxford’s phase 2 study show that the vaccine is better tolerated in older people and produces a similar immune response in old and young adults. The study involved 560 adults, including 240 over the age of 70. That follows findings in older participants unveiled in October and data in July that showed the vaccine generated robust immune responses in adults ages 18 to 55. Older patients have been hardest hit by the pandemic, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in those over 60.

“Inducing robust immune responses in older adults has been a long-standing challenge,” Angela Minassian, an investigator at Oxford, wrote in a statement. “To show this vaccine technology is able to induce these responses — in the age group most at risk from severe Covid-19 disease — offers hope that vaccine efficacy will be similar in younger and older adults.”

Oxford expects final-stage efficacy results in the coming weeks, according to its statement.

The study shows the vaccine causes few side effects and provokes a response in T-cells that target the virus within 14 days of the first dose and a protective antibody response within 28 days of the booster dose, according to the report. Neutralising levels were achieved by 14 days after a boost vaccination in 208 of 209 recipients.

Bloomberg

Pfizer to seek regulatory approval within days as vaccine proves 95% effective

US drugmaker and partner BioNTech say vaccine protected people of all ages and ethnicities, with no significant safety problems in trials
Companies
21 hours ago

Coronavirus mutations found in Siberia do not make it more deadly

Russia also said the mutations will not influence the effectiveness of its EpiVacCorona vaccine
World
2 days ago

Monitoring vaccine side effects is essential

The side-effect profiles so far seem nothing to be concerned about, but it’s vital governments educate the public about what they might expect
Opinion
1 day ago

Moderna’s mRNA vaccine is proof of concept for an entirely new type of protection

mRNA vaccines instructs cells to produce many substances that allow the body to function, they essentially turn cells into tiny drug factories
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump election fraud claims knocked down by ...
World / Americas
2.
Ethiopia flexes economic muscles in Tigray region
World / Africa
3.
Zambia says it defaulted on purpose to ensure all ...
World / Africa
4.
Hopewell Chin’ono bail ruling set for Friday
World / Africa
5.
This is what Donald Trump has done in nearly four ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.