Lockdown day 206: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 703,793, there have been 634,543 recoveries and 18,471 deaths to date

19 October 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 206: Pictures of the day

Demonstrators gather to protest against the Covid-19 restrictive measures at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. The Czech Republic is under ...
5 hours ago

