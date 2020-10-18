STUART THEOBALD: What now for the Covid-19 loan scheme?
Why lenders and borrowers have given the government’s guarantee scheme the cold shoulder
18 October 2020 - 20:58
Is it time to write the obituary of the R200bn Covid-19 bank guarantee loan scheme?
Lending through the scheme has remained dismal even though big changes were implemented at the end of July to make it easier for borrowers and banks to use it. But since two weeks ago just R16.08bn had been lent, not even R5bn more than when the changes were made. It is clear now that the scheme won’t get anywhere near the R200bn target.
