News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 185: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 670,766, there have been 603,721 recoveries and 16,398 deaths to date

28 September 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 185: Pictures of the day

People sit next to Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, ...
News & Fox
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
HOT PROPERTY: R19.5m Edwardian-styled residence ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
2.
PROFILE: UCT Graduate School of Business director ...
News & Fox
3.
Lockdown day 185: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Lockdown day 185: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
5.
HOT PROPERTY: No expense spared in this R77.5m ...
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

Fewer than 2‚500 active Covid-19 cases in Western Cape

National / Health

What makes Covid life-threatening for some people?

World

Covid-19 raises poverty in Africa by at least 6%, says Zweli Mkhize

National

SA joins measles vaccine trial in Covid-19 fight

National / Health

Why state spying fears are overblown

News & Fox / Digital

Restaurants at the end of the universe?

Life / Food

RAZINA MUNSHI: Tourism sector carnage: humans and animals will suffer

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.