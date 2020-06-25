News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 90: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 111,796, there have been 56,874 recoveries and 2,205 deaths to date

25 June 2020 - 06:00

News & Fox
2 months ago

