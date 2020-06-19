JONATHAN OPPENHEIMER: The case for engaged capital

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced governments and companies to radically question long-standing assumptions about their actions and their respective roles in society. The pandemic provides an opportunity for financial investors to do so too.

The UN’s International Labour Organisation estimates the pandemic will eradicate the equivalent of 435-million full-time jobs in the first half of 2020. That figure is not difficult to believe considering that the UK’s furlough scheme announced in March already counts 7.5-million on its payroll and that more than 36-million Americans have filed for unemployment since the outbreak. But this is not just a developed markets issue.

We have witnessed similar impacts in SA first-hand. In just the first few weeks of operation, the South African Future Trust and its six partner financial institutions have provided interest-free loans to protect the immediate livelihoods of more than 80,000 small and medium enterprise employees. From the number of additional applications made by South African SMEs, we know that demand for income support greatly exceeds supply.

UNDESA estimates Africa alone accounts for 29% of the growth in the global working-age population today. By 2030 Africa will account for more than half and by 2040 three-quarters of global working-age population growth.

Failing to address pandemic-related unemployment and the growing job creation burden in emerging markets threatens not just economic livelihoods but longer-term political stability.

With so much at stake, we must ensure that the recovery is sufficiently strong to get people back to work when the disruption from the pandemic eases. There is only so much that public balance sheets and charitable organisations can do to ensure a recovery. If we are to see a return to strong growth, then the post-pandemic recovery must be driven by private investment. But what will it take for this to happen while the outlook remains so uncertain?

To raise investment, we must transform the relationship between financial investors and the companies they invest in. This requires a radical change in the mentality of financial investors.

More engaged capital – which involves a partnership between financial investors and company managers, with a shared long-term horizon and a focus on maximising sustainable value – is needed. Engaged capital investment requires patience, tolerance of risk and scale, all of which are key to ensuring company managers can make sound decisions to invest in productive assets in the pursuit of long-term value.

This is crucial to securing a strong, stable and sustainable recovery.

Company managers face real constraints in balancing corporate finance decisions and financial investor expectations. Short-termism and dividend yield often win out over long-term value creation. That the share price of global telecommunications company BT was punished on management’s decision to cut dividends to ‘create capacity for value-enhancing investments’ is but one recent example of these dynamics at play.

We need more engaged capital if we are to increase investment in job-creating productive capacity globally. The majority of financial investment is currently in the form of passive funds that track indices and take a relatively hands-off approach to company management or transactional capital deployed by traders who are focused on technical factors rather than the fundamentals that create long-term value.