Shock second quarter unemployment rise, by the numbers

108,000 jobs were lost in manufacturing, the biggest sector loser

13 August 2018 - 08:24
Job count rises by 56,000 but confidence remains low

Overall 56,000 jobs were created, but the trade and mining sectors had huge job losses
1 month ago

