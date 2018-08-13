Shock second quarter unemployment rise, by the numbers

Various explanations have been given for the metal’s current behaviour, but no clear picture has emerged
Could he be the albatross to President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the same way Jacob Zuma was to Thabo Mbeki?
MTN wants to appeal against a judgment that set aside its objections to a Transnet tender awarded to Vodacom earlier this year
China’s trade-and-investment march may be a neo-imperialist campaign to extract Africa’s natural resources and become a leading global power
Sylvia McKeown recently tried road-tripping across the south of Spain in search of the ultimate fortified wine. Well, sort of
