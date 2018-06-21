Hard task, long road to reconstructing SA’s economy

In short, years of backsliding have dug the country into a deep hole and it is going to take significantly more time and effort before conditions improve for the average South African.

Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes estimates that because of state capture, SA’s GDP is about R500m smaller than it would otherwise have been over the past five years, tax revenue is about R150bn less and roughly 600,000 fewer jobs have been created.

Moreover, SA’s manufacturing sector, which has historically surged in response to improving global indicators, has become completely unresponsive since 2011. Dykes thinks this might be because cumulative electricity price increases of more than 300% have hollowed out SA’s traditional areas of production.

"Tremendous damage" has been done to the economy, Dykes told conference delegates. And though he believes the situation can be repaired, with SA’s growth potential recovering to 3% or higher, he warned that it will take several years to get there.

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown argued that SA is "at the early stages of a complex, political turnaround". Provided the global environment remains supportive, this should lead to better policies and investment, which should drive better growth and job creation, he said.

Though this process will probably be slower than business would like, and there will be "a lot of bumps in the road", Brown is confident that SA is improving.

For business, he said, the challenge is to go from being "activists" to "nation builders" to accelerate SA’s reconstruction.

Independent political analyst Prince Mashele warned delegates not to expect too much from Ramaphosa, arguing that he is hamstrung by a "titanic struggle" within the ANC between what he billed as the forces of light and darkness.

Ramaphosa represents the "saints" in the ANC, while those allied to former president Jacob Zuma, the "sinners", are actively gearing up to fight to re-establish control over the party and the country. Mashele expects this group to repeatedly test Ramaphosa’s authority and attempt to weaken his administration.