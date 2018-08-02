How to fix the fiscus

Main budget revenue growth is largely on target at about 10.5% for April and May, but expenditure is growing at about 12%, well ahead of the National Treasury’s target of about 7%.

Nominal GDP growth is more worrying, coming in at only 6.2% in the first quarter compared with the Treasury’s forecast for a 6.9% increase for the year as a whole.

There is also a question mark over whether tax buoyancy will pick up to 1,5 (for every 1% rise in GDP, tax revenue rises by 1,5%) as budgeted for, given that it has been running at around 1 for the past year.

Sanlam Investment Management economist Arthur Kamp estimates that if nominal GDP growth remains at this pace for the rest of the tax year, the main budget revenue shortfall will be about 0.2% of GDP, or R9.5bn (assuming the expenditure target is met). He is not overly concerned, given that there is an R8bn contingency reserve for the year and such a small revenue shortfall should not alter the debt ratio significantly. A small bit of fiscal slippage is also unlikely to provoke immediate opprobrium from the ratings agencies.

But SA does need GDP growth to lift significantly into next year, and keep climbing.

The Treasury is budgeting for real GDP to rise from 1.5% in 2018 to 1.8% in 2019 and 2.1% in 2020. While this is in line with the prevailing consensus, it’s a shaky consensus. The inability of a proper upswing to take hold six months into the year is starting to make economists nervous.

Economic activity surged in the second half of last year thanks to firming commodity prices and the knock-on effect into higher consumer spending. But instead of rising confidence fuelling a recovery in fixed investment, employment and credit extension, the second leg of the recovery is completely missing.

While the possibility remains that fixed investment could take off on the back of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment drive, business confidence is faltering and private sector credit extension at 5,6% year on year is still too low to suggest a pick-up in growth is imminent.

But even assuming real GDP growth rises to 2% over the medium term, long-term fiscal sustainability will remain elusive unless SA has a continued business cycle upswing and real interest rates remain low.