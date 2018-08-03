News & Fox / Numbers

How Netflix has transformed TV, by the numbers

One-fifth of the world's bandwidth is consumed by users who stream Netflix

03 August 2018 - 10:07
GLOBAL MARKETS: Netflix’s top billing

Netflix’s stock market value balloons to a record US$153bn making it the world’s most valuable entertainment company
