A Netflix must see: The Staircase

Forget The Handmaid’s Tale, Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies. The series everyone is talking about — or not talking about, so as to avoid relationship-ruining spoilers — is The Staircase. This 13-part Netflix docudrama will have you bewitched, confused and fascinated.

Here’s the deal (we’re not giving anything away, we promise): in 2001, American novelist Michael Peterson’s wife Kathleen was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in the couple’s North Carolina house. Peterson almost instantly become suspect number one in her death. Shortly after he was indicted, French film director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade and his team stepped in and began to film day-to-day footage of the accused, his legal team, his family, his prosecutors, the media and related legal proceedings as they unfolded.

So what you’re watching in this well-edited series is a "live action" documentary that spans more than a decade and will have you trying to figure out whether the man in question is the murderer.

Certainly, the crime story is reminiscent of the Oscar Pistorius ordeal. In fact, it’s impossible not to draw parallels between the cases. As with the runner’s tragic tale, expect shocking turns of events, uncanny occurrences and moral conundrums.

Interestingly, a brand new theory about the staircase debacle has recently surfaced — but you’re going to have to watch the series to learn more about that.