Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Just prosecute already

26 January 2022 - 11:00
National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi. Picture: Alon Skuy
National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi. Picture: Alon Skuy

A telling cartoon in a recent newspaper of national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi cowering, with an in-tray of cases piled high, while someone wheels in a trolley with the files from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, illustrates the wrong approach to long-awaited and very overdue prosecutions.

The public is baying for blood and my great fear is that the more excitable among us will start taking the law into their own hands in frustration.

The obvious solution is to just pick, say, 10 prominent winnable cases, and the dominos will start to fall. A general amnesty for disclosure and return of funds will be inevitable, but we need some tangible justice, so let’s get the ball rolling with some of the juicy matters.

Brian Molefe, Tom Moyane, Lynne Brown, Malusi Gigaba, the July riot instigators, the parliament fire, the Constitutional Court attacker, Markus Jooste, Dudu Myeni, the "tall train" idiot, Ace Magashule ... What a smorgasbord to choose from. As the shoe ad says: "Just do it."

Michael Hook
Parkhurst

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

How Zondo tore a hole in the ANC

For a party that has repeatedly insisted it was ‘not on trial’ at the Zondo inquiry into state capture, the ANC is front-and-centre in the ...
Features
6 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Biting corruption with a zillion bytes

The Zondo commission report shows how digitalisation can be a game-changer for accountability and information
Opinion
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: After Zondo’s report, prosecute the corrupt now to save SA

Ramaphosa has to do one thing and one thing only: let the axe of the law enforcement agencies fall wherever malfeasance has been identified and proved
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trading on a famous SA surname has its limits
Opinion
2.
CHRIS ROPER: Lindiwe Sisulu and the party of ...
Opinion
3.
DEON GOUWS: Liar, liar, pants on fire
Opinion
4.
DAVID FURLONGER: Going electric is not for ...
Opinion
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: Money in the mayhem
Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.