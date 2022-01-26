LETTER: Just prosecute already

A telling cartoon in a recent newspaper of national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi cowering, with an in-tray of cases piled high, while someone wheels in a trolley with the files from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, illustrates the wrong approach to long-awaited and very overdue prosecutions.

The public is baying for blood and my great fear is that the more excitable among us will start taking the law into their own hands in frustration.

The obvious solution is to just pick, say, 10 prominent winnable cases, and the dominos will start to fall. A general amnesty for disclosure and return of funds will be inevitable, but we need some tangible justice, so let’s get the ball rolling with some of the juicy matters.

Brian Molefe, Tom Moyane, Lynne Brown, Malusi Gigaba, the July riot instigators, the parliament fire, the Constitutional Court attacker, Markus Jooste, Dudu Myeni, the "tall train" idiot, Ace Magashule ... What a smorgasbord to choose from. As the shoe ad says: "Just do it."

Michael Hook

Parkhurst

