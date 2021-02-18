HOT PROPERTY: Lavish R65m ‘Gatsby’ mansion

WHERE: Churchhaven, Western Cape

PRICE: R39.95m

WHO: Perfect Hideaways Invest

This unique property, dubbed Hout Huisie, is located on a 6ha erf on the edge of the lagoon in the West Coast National Park, about a two-hour drive from Cape Town near the quiet hamlet of Churchhaven. The wooden house is surrounded by pristine indigenous fynbos and local fauna. Recently renovated, the house is off the grid and offers the ultimate in barefoot luxury. The property has belonged to the current owner for 60 years.