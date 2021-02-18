News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Lavish R65m ‘Gatsby’ mansion

18 February 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Houghton, Joburg

PRICE: R64.8m

WHO: Chas Everitt International

Set on Houghton Ridge, this lavish "Gatsby" mansion designed and furnished by Pellerade Design House offers 2,000m² of living space over four storeys, as well as conference and boardroom facilities. It includes a spa, library, gym, heated indoor pool, salt-water outdoor training pool, private nightclub and entertainment centre. Furniture and a global selection of art and sculptures are included in the price.

WHERE: Churchhaven, Western Cape

PRICE: R39.95m

WHO: Perfect Hideaways Invest

This unique property, dubbed Hout Huisie, is located on a 6ha erf on the edge of the lagoon in the West Coast National Park, about a two-hour drive from Cape Town near the quiet hamlet of Churchhaven. The wooden house is surrounded by pristine indigenous fynbos and local fauna. Recently renovated, the house is off the grid and offers the ultimate in barefoot luxury. The property has belonged to the current owner for 60 years.

HOT PROPERTY: R45m contemporary masterpiece in Dainfern

This contemporary masterpiece on a 1,400m² stand in Dainfern Golf Estate offers great fairway and river views
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Pinnacle Point home in prime seafront position

Set in a prime seafront position in Pinnacle Point golf estate on the Garden Route, this modern beach bungalow has unsurpassed ocean views from each ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R39.9m Camp’s Bay stunner

This multistorey apartment in a secure new development on Camps Bay Drive is a short stroll from the Camps Bay beaches and restaurant and shopping ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 153: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
By the numbers: Covid-19 projections
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
The rise of unified communications
News & Fox
4.
Why SA has Africa’s highest porn viewership
News & Fox / Digital
5.
Nothing very flash about Sars’s eFiling tech
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-modern R27m Mossel Bay home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan-inspired Kyalami Estates home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R10.55m Shaka’s Rock home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R7.9m Waterkloof dream home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s R14m three-level mansion

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: New sectional title development in Milnerton

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R45m supersized Green Point penthouse

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Complete privacy in this R15.8m Knysna home

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.