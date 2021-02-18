HOT PROPERTY: Lavish R65m ‘Gatsby’ mansion
WHERE: Houghton, Joburg
PRICE: R64.8m
WHO: Chas Everitt International
Set on Houghton Ridge, this lavish "Gatsby" mansion designed and furnished by Pellerade Design House offers 2,000m² of living space over four storeys, as well as conference and boardroom facilities. It includes a spa, library, gym, heated indoor pool, salt-water outdoor training pool, private nightclub and entertainment centre. Furniture and a global selection of art and sculptures are included in the price.
WHERE: Churchhaven, Western Cape
PRICE: R39.95m
WHO: Perfect Hideaways Invest
This unique property, dubbed Hout Huisie, is located on a 6ha erf on the edge of the lagoon in the West Coast National Park, about a two-hour drive from Cape Town near the quiet hamlet of Churchhaven. The wooden house is surrounded by pristine indigenous fynbos and local fauna. Recently renovated, the house is off the grid and offers the ultimate in barefoot luxury. The property has belonged to the current owner for 60 years.
