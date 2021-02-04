HOT PROPERTY: Pinnacle Point home in prime seafront position

WHERE: The Wilds, Pretoria

PRICE: R4.75m

WHO: Seeff

This spacious, low-maintenance family home, in one of Pretoria’s most popular estates, has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. One bedroom/bathroom has a living room and kitchenette, which could make a separate flat or guest suite. Features include an enclosed braai area with stacking doors that open to the garden and swimming pool, three automated garages and staff quarters.