HOT PROPERTY: Pinnacle Point home in prime seafront position
WHERE: Pinnacle Point, Mossel Bay
PRICE: R18.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Set in a prime seafront position in Pinnacle Point golf estate on the Garden Route, this modern beach bungalow has unsurpassed ocean views from each of its five en suite bedrooms. The house has multiple reception rooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen, scullery and large indoor braai and bar, as well as an undercover entertainment area. Additional features include a heated swimming pool and a pizza oven.
WHERE: The Wilds, Pretoria
PRICE: R4.75m
WHO: Seeff
This spacious, low-maintenance family home, in one of Pretoria’s most popular estates, has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. One bedroom/bathroom has a living room and kitchenette, which could make a separate flat or guest suite. Features include an enclosed braai area with stacking doors that open to the garden and swimming pool, three automated garages and staff quarters.
