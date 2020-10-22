HOT PROPERTY: A R17m bushveld retreat in Hartbeespoort

WHERE: Hartbeespoort, North West

PRICE: R17m

WHO: Seeff

This bushveld retreat at the foot of the Magaliesberg mountains is located within easy access of the Hartbeespoort Dam and on 5ha of land. The property has a main manor house with four bedrooms, a manager’s house as well as eight self-catering units with modern finishes, Wi-Fi, as well as a communal pool and play park. Other amenities include a spa, offices, garaging, staff accommodation and carports.