News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R17m bushveld retreat in Hartbeespoort

22 October 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Hartbeespoort, North West

PRICE: R17m

WHO: Seeff

This bushveld retreat at the foot of the Magaliesberg mountains is located within easy access of the Hartbeespoort Dam and on 5ha of land. The property has a main manor house with four bedrooms, a manager’s house as well as eight self-catering units with modern finishes, Wi-Fi, as well as a communal pool and play park. Other amenities include a spa, offices, garaging, staff accommodation and carports.

WHERE: Sardinia Bay, Port Elizabeth

PRICE: R11.995m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Nestled among the pristine Milkwood forests of Sardinia Bay, this 2ha smallholding comprises a spacious, double-storey home with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and open-plan living spaces designed around an entertainment area. It has a cinema, Jacuzzi and sauna, an indoor heated swimming pool, a gym and squash court, as well as a study and small library.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: R16.9m designer home in the heart of Sandton

This property offers the ultimate in urban living in a secure, gated street in Inanda
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Architectural R8.8m Mooikloof home

Set in the exclusive Mooikloof Equestrian Estate, this architectural home offers five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a large study, a pyjama lounge and ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R23m contemporary masterpiece

Perched on a hill, the property offers magnificent views over the Piesang River valley, Robberg peninsula and Beacon Isle beaches
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Julius Malema
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Why PSG’s Piet Mouton is shunning the JSE
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Norman Drieselmann, the CEO who bought ...
News & Fox
4.
SA needs an e-wallet wake-up
News & Fox / Digital
5.
TECH REVIEW: Chinese smartphone maker launches ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R19.5m Edwardian-styled residence in Morningside

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: No expense spared in this R77.5m Camps Bay mansion

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Sea Point’s new six-storey boutique development

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular views in this R8m Noordhoek home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Houghton Estate’s opulent R89m mansion

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Hoedspruit’s Elephant Rock Eco Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fouriesburg’s unique R32m gentleman’s estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.