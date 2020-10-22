HOT PROPERTY: A R17m bushveld retreat in Hartbeespoort
WHERE: Hartbeespoort, North West
PRICE: R17m
WHO: Seeff
This bushveld retreat at the foot of the Magaliesberg mountains is located within easy access of the Hartbeespoort Dam and on 5ha of land. The property has a main manor house with four bedrooms, a manager’s house as well as eight self-catering units with modern finishes, Wi-Fi, as well as a communal pool and play park. Other amenities include a spa, offices, garaging, staff accommodation and carports.
WHERE: Sardinia Bay, Port Elizabeth
PRICE: R11.995m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Nestled among the pristine Milkwood forests of Sardinia Bay, this 2ha smallholding comprises a spacious, double-storey home with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and open-plan living spaces designed around an entertainment area. It has a cinema, Jacuzzi and sauna, an indoor heated swimming pool, a gym and squash court, as well as a study and small library.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.