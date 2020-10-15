News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R16.9m designer home in the heart of Sandton

15 October 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Inanda, Joburg

PRICE: R16.9m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This designer home in the heart of Sandton offers the ultimate in urban living in a secure, gated street. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a number of reception rooms and a massive patio that opens onto a pool and garden. Additional features include a private gym, two studies, a separate flatlet and double domestic quarters.

WHERE: Beacon Bay, East London

PRICE: R5.95m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Situated in a prime elevated position with spectacular views over the Nahoon Valley and River, this property exudes luxury and boasts meticulous attention to detail. The spacious family home has four en suite bedrooms. Multiple open-plan lounges, dining areas and a chef’s kitchen flow onto a large patio with built-in braai, a sparkling pool and lush garden.

