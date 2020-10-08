News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Architectural R8.8m Mooikloof home

08 October 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Mooikloof, Pretoria

PRICE: R8.8m

WHO: Seeff

Set in the exclusive Mooikloof Equestrian Estate, this architectural home offers five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a large study, a pyjama lounge and three spacious living areas that open to a 5,000m² garden, a heated pool and an enclosed patio with a built-in braai. Additional features include a gym, a separate flatlet, centralised aircon, staff accommodation and four garages.

WHERE: Val de Vie, Paarl

PRICE: R32m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This luxurious home in the scenic Cape winelands, a 35-minute drive from Cape Town, offers ample space. The property has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large top-of-the-range chef’s kitchen, multiple reception areas and an expansive outdoor entertainment area. Other features include four garages, staff quarters and state-of-the-art security.

