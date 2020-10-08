HOT PROPERTY: Architectural R8.8m Mooikloof home
WHERE: Mooikloof, Pretoria
PRICE: R8.8m
WHO: Seeff
Set in the exclusive Mooikloof Equestrian Estate, this architectural home offers five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a large study, a pyjama lounge and three spacious living areas that open to a 5,000m² garden, a heated pool and an enclosed patio with a built-in braai. Additional features include a gym, a separate flatlet, centralised aircon, staff accommodation and four garages.
WHERE: Val de Vie, Paarl
PRICE: R32m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This luxurious home in the scenic Cape winelands, a 35-minute drive from Cape Town, offers ample space. The property has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large top-of-the-range chef’s kitchen, multiple reception areas and an expansive outdoor entertainment area. Other features include four garages, staff quarters and state-of-the-art security.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.