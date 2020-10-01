News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R23m contemporary masterpiece

01 October 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape

PRICE: R23.06m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This newly built contemporary masterpiece on prestigious Beachy Head Drive was designed by Saota in association with Simplicitas Architects. Perched on a hill, the property offers magnificent views over the Piesang River valley, Robberg peninsula and Beacon Isle beaches. The house spans three levels and has four en suite bedrooms, various open-plan living areas and generous terraces, and a swimming pool for outdoor entertaining.

WHERE: Knysna, Western Cape

PRICE: R3.25m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Nestled in a woodland garden, this charming three-bedroom home offers a relaxed and quiet sanctuary a stone’s throw from the Knysna lagoon. The property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, double-volume living areas, a traditional country kitchen as well as a self-contained flatlet with income-earning potential. Additional features include a separate scullery and laundry, a sheltered courtyard with a braai area, a veranda and pool, as well as a large boat shed.

