HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R23m contemporary masterpiece
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape
PRICE: R23.06m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This newly built contemporary masterpiece on prestigious Beachy Head Drive was designed by Saota in association with Simplicitas Architects. Perched on a hill, the property offers magnificent views over the Piesang River valley, Robberg peninsula and Beacon Isle beaches. The house spans three levels and has four en suite bedrooms, various open-plan living areas and generous terraces, and a swimming pool for outdoor entertaining.
WHERE: Knysna, Western Cape
PRICE: R3.25m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Nestled in a woodland garden, this charming three-bedroom home offers a relaxed and quiet sanctuary a stone’s throw from the Knysna lagoon. The property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, double-volume living areas, a traditional country kitchen as well as a self-contained flatlet with income-earning potential. Additional features include a separate scullery and laundry, a sheltered courtyard with a braai area, a veranda and pool, as well as a large boat shed.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.