HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R23m contemporary masterpiece

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape

PRICE: R23.06m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This newly built contemporary masterpiece on prestigious Beachy Head Drive was designed by Saota in association with Simplicitas Architects. Perched on a hill, the property offers magnificent views over the Piesang River valley, Robberg peninsula and Beacon Isle beaches. The house spans three levels and has four en suite bedrooms, various open-plan living areas and generous terraces, and a swimming pool for outdoor entertaining.