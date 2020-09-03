News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular views in this R8m Noordhoek home

Set in Crofters Valley, this renovated home offers spectacular views towards the southern peninsula

03 September 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town

PRICE: R7.995m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Set in Crofters Valley, this renovated home offers spectacular views towards the southern peninsula. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study and various open-plan living areas that flow out to an entertainment patio, a fire pit and a swimming pool. There is a river on its doorstep. Additional features include solar geysers, an irrigation system and two large water tanks.

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay

PRICE: R16m

WHO: Seeff

This ultra-modern home in Brackenridge Estate is set in an elevated position with lovely ocean and nature reserve views. The three-storey property offers 860m² under roof, and comes with its own lift. There are four bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms, multiple living rooms, a wine bar and an indoor braai room. The house has a generator and a 33,000l water-storage tank.

