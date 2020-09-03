HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular views in this R8m Noordhoek home

WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town

PRICE: R7.995m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Set in Crofters Valley, this renovated home offers spectacular views towards the southern peninsula. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study and various open-plan living areas that flow out to an entertainment patio, a fire pit and a swimming pool. There is a river on its doorstep. Additional features include solar geysers, an irrigation system and two large water tanks.