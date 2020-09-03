HOT PROPERTY: Spectacular views in this R8m Noordhoek home
Set in Crofters Valley, this renovated home offers spectacular views towards the southern peninsula
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R7.995m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
Set in Crofters Valley, this renovated home offers spectacular views towards the southern peninsula. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study and various open-plan living areas that flow out to an entertainment patio, a fire pit and a swimming pool. There is a river on its doorstep. Additional features include solar geysers, an irrigation system and two large water tanks.
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R16m
WHO: Seeff
This ultra-modern home in Brackenridge Estate is set in an elevated position with lovely ocean and nature reserve views. The three-storey property offers 860m² under roof, and comes with its own lift. There are four bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms, multiple living rooms, a wine bar and an indoor braai room. The house has a generator and a 33,000l water-storage tank.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.