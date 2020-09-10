HOT PROPERTY: Sea Point’s new six-storey boutique development

WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town

PRICE: From R7.9m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

Alpha One is a new six-storey boutique development on the slopes of Signal Hill, between High Level Road and Ocean View Drive.

The development offers 16 two-and three-bedroom apartments, all with uninterrupted views. Special features include oak flooring, integrated Smeg appliances, underfloor heating in the bathrooms, high-speed fibre and 24-hour security with biometric access.