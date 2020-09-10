HOT PROPERTY: Sea Point’s new six-storey boutique development
The development offers 16 two-and three-bedroom apartments, all with uninterrupted views
WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town
PRICE: From R7.9m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
Alpha One is a new six-storey boutique development on the slopes of Signal Hill, between High Level Road and Ocean View Drive.
The development offers 16 two-and three-bedroom apartments, all with uninterrupted views. Special features include oak flooring, integrated Smeg appliances, underfloor heating in the bathrooms, high-speed fibre and 24-hour security with biometric access.
WHERE: Steenberg, Cape Town
PRICE: R15.95m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This immaculate family home overlooking the water on the 11th fairway at Steenberg Golf Estate offers a tranquil country lifestyle in one of the country’s top gated enclaves. The single-level property consists of three bedrooms, a study, four bathrooms, a large kitchen, a separate dining room and lounges, and domestic accommodation.
The wrap-around garden is open to the estate’s golf course parklands.
