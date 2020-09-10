HOT PROPERTY: Sea Point’s new six-storey boutique development

News & Fox / Hot Property

The development offers 16 two-and three-bedroom apartments, all with uninterrupted views

10 September 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town

PRICE: From R7.9m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

Alpha One is a new six-storey boutique development on the slopes of Signal Hill, between High Level Road and Ocean View Drive.

The development offers 16 two-and three-bedroom apartments, all with uninterrupted views. Special features include oak flooring, integrated Smeg appliances, underfloor heating in the bathrooms, high-speed fibre and 24-hour security with biometric access.

WHERE: Steenberg, Cape Town

PRICE: R15.95m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This immaculate family home overlooking the water on the 11th fairway at Steenberg Golf Estate offers a tranquil country lifestyle in one of the country’s top gated enclaves. The single-level property consists of three bedrooms, a study, four bathrooms, a large kitchen, a separate dining room and lounges, and domestic accommodation.

The wrap-around garden is open to the estate’s golf course parklands.

