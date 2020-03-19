News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious R6.95m Kyalami Estate home

Set on a 1,625m² stand, this spacious five-bedroom home in Kyalami Estate is conveniently located and offers urban convenience

19 March 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Kyalami Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R6.95m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Set on a 1,625m² stand, this spacious five-bedroom home in Kyalami Estate is conveniently located and offers urban convenience. The modern home is ideal for a family who loves to entertain, and boasts an elegant entertainers’ bar and wine cellar with stacking doors opening onto a sun-filled covered patio. In addition, it has a pyjama lounge with views of Kyalami.

WHERE: Kloof Lane, Somerset West

PRICE: R16.9m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Named World’s View because of its vistas across False Bay, this home is surrounded by the mountains and forest of the Helderberg Nature Reserve. Recently renovated, the six-bedroom home is fully automated. Its features include an 81m² rim-flow pool, a garden lapa, indoor and outdoor showers, stacking doors and closed combustion fireplaces.

