News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: V&A Waterfront’s R42.5m designer penthouse

This Cécile & Boyd-designed penthouse in the sought-after Dovenby at the V&A Marina offers total exclusivity for those who value privacy

20 February 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

PRICE: R42.5m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

This Cécile & Boyd-designed penthouse in the sought-after Dovenby at the V&A Marina offers total exclusivity for those who value privacy. The property, which has spectacular views of Table Mountain and the marina from the wraparound terrace, has three bedrooms, spacious, open-plan living areas and triple-volume ceilings.

WHERE: Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth

PRICE: R9.8m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Occupying a prestigious Port Elizabeth address, this four-bedroom home is a few hundred metres from the beach. From the double-volume porticoed entrance hall, the home opens up to the formal and TV lounges, dining and breakfast rooms and a modern kitchen. It has a study, a bar and indoor braai room as well as a separate guest suite.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: R15.5m Cape homestead in Constantia

This white-washed thatched Cape homestead blends seamlessly with its treed surrounds
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R9.5m designer home in Kyalami Heights

This home offers four en suite bedrooms, a large open-plan living area, an office, staff accommodation, three garages and a swimming pool
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s new student development

Heuer Court on Bird at 69 Bird Street, a new development aimed at the student rental market, offers 42 one-and two-bedroom apartments
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Exclusive: Markus Jooste destroyed evidence ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Group Five CEO Thabo Kgogo
National
3.
A FedEx first for Africa
News & Fox
4.
‘Media has not been muzzled’, says Steinhoff
News & Fox
5.
Google bringing the world a little bit closer
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury R65m apartment in Bantry Bay

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Multilevel home in Harbour Island for R10.65m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Grand R49m home in Constantia

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton’s Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Morningside show-stopper

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: The wow house of Bishopscourt

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.