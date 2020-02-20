HOT PROPERTY: V&A Waterfront’s R42.5m designer penthouse
This Cécile & Boyd-designed penthouse in the sought-after Dovenby at the V&A Marina offers total exclusivity for those who value privacy
WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
PRICE: R42.5m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
This Cécile & Boyd-designed penthouse in the sought-after Dovenby at the V&A Marina offers total exclusivity for those who value privacy. The property, which has spectacular views of Table Mountain and the marina from the wraparound terrace, has three bedrooms, spacious, open-plan living areas and triple-volume ceilings.
WHERE: Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth
PRICE: R9.8m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Occupying a prestigious Port Elizabeth address, this four-bedroom home is a few hundred metres from the beach. From the double-volume porticoed entrance hall, the home opens up to the formal and TV lounges, dining and breakfast rooms and a modern kitchen. It has a study, a bar and indoor braai room as well as a separate guest suite.