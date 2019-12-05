News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Morningside show-stopper

Set in a landscaped garden in a prime position in Morningside, this opulent home offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and five reception rooms

05 December 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Morningside, Johannesburg

PRICE: R25m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Set in a landscaped garden in a prime position in Morningside, this opulent home offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and five reception rooms that open to a huge patio and pool. Additional features include two studies, an eat-in kitchen, a wine cellar, three garages and a double staff suite.

WHERE: Randjesfontein, Johannesburg

PRICE: R3.95m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This eclectic three-bedroom home will appeal to those seeking a country lifestyle within easy reach of the city. The house is situated on a large, 1ha stand that features a lovely rose garden and lap pool. The property has extensive staff accommodation comprising five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

