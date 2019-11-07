News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Entertainer’s dream in Waterfall Equestrian Estate

Set in what has become one of Gauteng’s most exclusive estates, this six-bedroom, six-bathroom home spans three levels and offers a number of special features

07 November 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Waterfall Equestrian Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R69m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Set in what has become one of Gauteng’s most exclusive estates, this six-bedroom, six-bathroom home spans three levels and offers a number of special features. This includes two gourmet kitchens, a walk-in refrigerator and cold room, a fully contained guest suite, a library and a study. The entertainment area comprises cocktail bars, a sunken firepit and a self-cleaning pool.

WHERE: Silverhurst Estate, Cape Town

PRICE: R59m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This grand, French-inspired family home in Upper Constantia’s Silverhurst is set in an elevated enclave on a 0.4ha stand. The four bedrooms, including a master suite with a pyjama lounge, all have access to an upstairs balcony with uninterrupted mountain views. The house has ample entertainment space and features its own soundproof cinema room with state-of-the-art surround sound.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: Country living in the heart of Irene, Centurion

This R12m property offers secure country living within easy reach of Pretoria and Joburg
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: A surfer’s dream in Kommetjie

Expansive views that stretch from Chapmans Peak to Surfer’s Beach can be seen from upstairs. The property provides direct access to the beach
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R46m for a home on one of SA’s most exclusive streets

Set on Beachy Head Drive, this elegant home boasts spectacular ocean and mountain views, six en suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with separate ...
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Peggy-Sue Khumalo, head of Standard Bank ...
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: New JSE CEO has a dream for ...
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Who is Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa?
News & Fox
4.
‘Made in Africa’ smartphone will be manufactured ...
News & Fox
5.
Yet another Sasol AGM hand-off
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Somerset West’s R39.95m Silvertree Heights estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town’s luxurious Duke on Fountain Circle

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Student housing opportunity for investors in Brooklyn, Pretoria

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town’s Stonehurst Mountain Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Opulent R57m home in Fresnaye

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: No expense spared in this Claremont Upper home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A grand home in the prestigious Waterfall Equestrian Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.