HOT PROPERTY: Entertainer’s dream in Waterfall Equestrian Estate
WHERE: Waterfall Equestrian Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R69m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Set in what has become one of Gauteng’s most exclusive estates, this six-bedroom, six-bathroom home spans three levels and offers a number of special features. This includes two gourmet kitchens, a walk-in refrigerator and cold room, a fully contained guest suite, a library and a study. The entertainment area comprises cocktail bars, a sunken firepit and a self-cleaning pool.
WHERE: Silverhurst Estate, Cape Town
PRICE: R59m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This grand, French-inspired family home in Upper Constantia’s Silverhurst is set in an elevated enclave on a 0.4ha stand. The four bedrooms, including a master suite with a pyjama lounge, all have access to an upstairs balcony with uninterrupted mountain views. The house has ample entertainment space and features its own soundproof cinema room with state-of-the-art surround sound.