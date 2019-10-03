News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Somerset West’s R39.95m Silvertree Heights estate

Featuring panoramic views of False Bay, this contemporary family home in the exclusive Silvertree Heights estate in Spanish Farm is an entertainer’s dream

03 October 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Somerset West, Western Cape

PRICE: R39.95m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Featuring panoramic views of False Bay, this contemporary family home in the exclusive Silvertree Heights estate in Spanish Farm is an entertainer’s dream. Set in an elevated position, the three-tiered property consists of five en suite bedrooms as well as five living areas, two studies and a spacious outdoor deck and pool area.

WHERE: Illovo, Johannesburg

PRICE: R11.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This renovated family home fuses traditional and contemporary architectural elements and offers four en suite bedrooms, three reception areas, a pyjama lounge, three garages and staff accommodation. Special features include double-volume ceilings with exposed beams, as well as engineered hardwood floors.

