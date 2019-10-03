HOT PROPERTY: Somerset West’s R39.95m Silvertree Heights estate
WHERE: Somerset West, Western Cape
PRICE: R39.95m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Featuring panoramic views of False Bay, this contemporary family home in the exclusive Silvertree Heights estate in Spanish Farm is an entertainer’s dream. Set in an elevated position, the three-tiered property consists of five en suite bedrooms as well as five living areas, two studies and a spacious outdoor deck and pool area.
WHERE: Illovo, Johannesburg
PRICE: R11.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This renovated family home fuses traditional and contemporary architectural elements and offers four en suite bedrooms, three reception areas, a pyjama lounge, three garages and staff accommodation. Special features include double-volume ceilings with exposed beams, as well as engineered hardwood floors.