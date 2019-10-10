News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R46m for a home on one of SA’s most exclusive streets

10 October 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay

PRICE: R46m

WHO: Seeff

Set on Beachy Head Drive, one of SA’s most exclusive streets, this elegant home boasts spectacular ocean and mountain views, six en suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with separate scullery, and open-plan living spaces that spill over into a large entertainment patio and pool. Additional features include a study, a teen pad/games room, domestic quarters and a stand-by generator.

WHERE: Dainfern, Johannesburg

PRICE: R8.9m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This four-bedroom contemporary home in sought-after Dainfern Golf Estate, north of Fourways, offers an abundance of natural light and seamless living areas that extend to a spacious covered patio and on to the swimming pool and large, north-facing garden. The house features neutral tones, concrete flooring, white plantation shutters and natural wood features.

