HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m for fully furnished City bowl apartment

This stylish, fully furnished art deco apartment in the Mutual Heights building in Cape Town’s city centre offers a spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen area

26 October 2018 - 10:20

WHERE: City bowl, Cape Town

PRICE: R4.5m

This stylish, fully furnished art deco apartment in the Mutual Heights building in Cape Town’s city centre offers a spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen area as well as a separate scullery, two large bedrooms and a study nook. The building, dating from the 1940s, was originally the head office of life assurer Old Mutual and was once believed to be the tallest building in Africa.

Agent: Re/Max Living

WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town

PRICE: R29.995m

This Provençal-style residence in the exclusive Bishopscourt area in Cape Town’s southern suburbs offers breath-taking mountain vistas from its large patio and terraced lawns. The house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and various living and entertainment areas. The property is in an elevated position on a 5,230m² stand.

Agent: Jawitz Properties

The depressed state of the SA housing market

The wealthy have been spooked by political and economic uncertainty, while entry-level buyers are being squeezed out by affordability constraints
Features
8 days ago

Why more people are choosing to rent

Renting is expected to become more expensive, but industry players say it is still 30%-40% cheaper than owning
Features
8 days ago

