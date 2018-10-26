HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m for fully furnished City bowl apartment

WHERE: City bowl, Cape Town

PRICE: R4.5m

This stylish, fully furnished art deco apartment in the Mutual Heights building in Cape Town’s city centre offers a spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen area as well as a separate scullery, two large bedrooms and a study nook. The building, dating from the 1940s, was originally the head office of life assurer Old Mutual and was once believed to be the tallest building in Africa.

Agent: Re/Max Living