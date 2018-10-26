HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m for fully furnished City bowl apartment
This stylish, fully furnished art deco apartment in the Mutual Heights building in Cape Town’s city centre offers a spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen area
WHERE: City bowl, Cape Town
PRICE: R4.5m
This stylish, fully furnished art deco apartment in the Mutual Heights building in Cape Town’s city centre offers a spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen area as well as a separate scullery, two large bedrooms and a study nook. The building, dating from the 1940s, was originally the head office of life assurer Old Mutual and was once believed to be the tallest building in Africa.
Agent: Re/Max Living
WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town
PRICE: R29.995m
This Provençal-style residence in the exclusive Bishopscourt area in Cape Town’s southern suburbs offers breath-taking mountain vistas from its large patio and terraced lawns. The house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and various living and entertainment areas. The property is in an elevated position on a 5,230m² stand.
Agent: Jawitz Properties
Please sign in or register to comment.