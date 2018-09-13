HOT PROPERTY: Ideal weekend bolt hole in Shelley Point
This luxury beachfront home near the quaint west-coast village of St Helena Bay offers spectacular ocean views and direct boardwalk access
WHERE: Shelley Point, Cape west coast
PRICE: R7.475m
An ideal weekend bolt hole, this luxury beachfront home in the Shelley Point Country & Golf Club estate, near the quaint west-coast village of St Helena Bay, offers spectacular ocean views and direct boardwalk access.
The property consists of five bedrooms and open-plan living areas flowing to a terrace and pool.
Agent: Seeff
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R32m
This contemporary designer home is the epitome of laid-back luxury. The property, located at the foot of Chapman’s Peak in Noordhoek village on the southern peninsula, offers five en-suite bedrooms and spacious open-plan indoor and outdoor living areas, all with ocean and mountain views, as well as a pool.
Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
