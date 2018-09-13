News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Ideal weekend bolt hole in Shelley Point

This luxury beachfront home near the quaint west-coast village of St Helena Bay offers spectacular ocean views and direct boardwalk access

13 September 2018 - 11:51

WHERE: Shelley Point, Cape west coast

PRICE: R7.475m

An ideal weekend bolt hole, this luxury beachfront home in the Shelley Point Country & Golf Club estate, near the quaint west-coast village of St Helena Bay, offers spectacular ocean views and direct boardwalk access.

The property consists of five bedrooms and open-plan living areas flowing to a terrace and pool.

Agent: Seeff

WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town

PRICE: R32m

This contemporary designer home is the epitome of laid-back luxury. The property, located at the foot of Chapman’s Peak in Noordhoek village on the southern peninsula, offers five en-suite bedrooms and spacious open-plan indoor and outdoor living areas, all with ocean and mountain views, as well as a pool.

Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

