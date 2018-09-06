HOT PROPERTY: A grand Victorian villa in Tamboerskloof
The property has lovely mountain and city bowl views, a landscaped garden and pool
WHERE: Tamboerskloof, Cape Town
PRICE: R21m
This grand Victorian villa comprises five en-suite bedrooms and generously sized indoor and outdoor living areas. The property has lovely mountain and city bowl views, a landscaped garden and pool. Special features include wooden floors, high ceilings and a character fireplace. Buyers have the option to turn the property into a boutique guest house.
Agent: RE/MAX
WHERE: Constantia Valley, Cape Town
PRICE: R45m
This contemporary architectural masterpiece is nestled in the vineyards of Groot Constantia against a mountain backdrop. Set on an acre of land, the house offers five bedrooms, spacious indoor and outdoor entertainment areas and an expansive garden. Special features include a bespoke wine cellar and a custom-designed 1,000l marine reef fish tank.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
