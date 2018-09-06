HOT PROPERTY: A grand Victorian villa in Tamboerskloof

WHERE: Constantia Valley, Cape Town

PRICE: R45m

This contemporary architectural masterpiece is nestled in the vineyards of Groot Constantia against a mountain backdrop. Set on an acre of land, the house offers five bedrooms, spacious indoor and outdoor entertainment areas and an expansive garden. Special features include a bespoke wine cellar and a custom-designed 1,000l marine reef fish tank.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties