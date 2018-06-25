HOT PROPERTY: Waterfall Estate home ticks all the boxes

WHERE: Zwaanswyk, Cape Town

PRICE: R35m

This Cape Dutch-style manor home in Steenberg Estate is set on an expansive 16,194m² stand at the end of a cul-de-sac overlooking False Bay. The property presents an ideal opportunity to set up a private wellness clinic or a boutique guest house as it comprises 14 en-suite bedrooms, a separate spa with an indoor pool, five treatment rooms, a fitness room/gym, male and female bathrooms and a communal sauna and steam room.

Agent: Re/Max Living