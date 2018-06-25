News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Waterfall Estate home ticks all the boxes

This contemporary three-bedroom home in an exclusive gated estate ticks all the boxes for the modern family

25 June 2018 - 08:33

WHERE: Waterfall Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R5.75m

This contemporary three-bedroom home in an exclusive gated estate ticks all the boxes for the modern family. The property offers low maintenance, lock-up-and-go convenience, spacious double-volume open-plan living areas, home automation, an entertainment patio and a large kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.

Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

WHERE: Zwaanswyk, Cape Town

PRICE: R35m

This Cape Dutch-style manor home in Steenberg Estate is set on an expansive 16,194m² stand at the end of a cul-de-sac overlooking False Bay. The property presents an ideal opportunity to set up a private wellness clinic or a boutique guest house as it comprises 14 en-suite bedrooms, a separate spa with an indoor pool, five treatment rooms, a fitness room/gym, male and female bathrooms and a communal sauna and steam room.

Agent: Re/Max Living

HOT PROPERTY: Modern masterpiece at Sandton Country Club Estate

No expense has been spared in this multilevel, modern masterpiece overlooking the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course
News & Fox
11 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Vacant plots up for grabs in luxury estate

A number of vacant plots are now selling for prices that range from R3m at Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate
News & Fox
16 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Plots for sale in exclusive Umhlanga gated estate

Plots all offer sweeping ocean views and range from 1,000m² to 2,000m² with prices starting at start at R5m
News & Fox
25 days ago

