HOT PROPERTY: Waterfall Estate home ticks all the boxes
This contemporary three-bedroom home in an exclusive gated estate ticks all the boxes for the modern family
WHERE: Waterfall Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R5.75m
This contemporary three-bedroom home in an exclusive gated estate ticks all the boxes for the modern family. The property offers low maintenance, lock-up-and-go convenience, spacious double-volume open-plan living areas, home automation, an entertainment patio and a large kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.
Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
WHERE: Zwaanswyk, Cape Town
PRICE: R35m
This Cape Dutch-style manor home in Steenberg Estate is set on an expansive 16,194m² stand at the end of a cul-de-sac overlooking False Bay. The property presents an ideal opportunity to set up a private wellness clinic or a boutique guest house as it comprises 14 en-suite bedrooms, a separate spa with an indoor pool, five treatment rooms, a fitness room/gym, male and female bathrooms and a communal sauna and steam room.
Agent: Re/Max Living
