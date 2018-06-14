HOT PROPERTY: Modern masterpiece at Sandton Country Club Estate
No expense has been spared in this multilevel, modern masterpiece overlooking the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course
WHERE: Sandton Country Club Estate, Johannesburg
PRICE: R17.95m
No expense has been spared in this multilevel, modern masterpiece overlooking the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course. The property boasts five en-suite bedrooms and a large central open-plan reception area that opens onto an 80m² covered patio with entertainer’s island bar and built-in gas braai. Additional features include a fully fitted stepped theatre, games room, 15m heated rim-flow pool and staff quarters.
Agent: Jawitz Properties
WHERE: De Waterkant, Cape Town
PRICE: From R2.1m
Soon-to-be-launched sectional title development The Quarter will offer 69 apartments sized from 39m². The development will also have five penthouse units (86m² to 168m²), each with a garden roof terrace and plunge pool. The development provides easy access to popular eateries, entertainment and leisure spots. Occupation is scheduled for mid-2020.
Agent: Signatura
Please sign in or register to comment.