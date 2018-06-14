News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Modern masterpiece at Sandton Country Club Estate

No expense has been spared in this multilevel, modern masterpiece overlooking the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course

14 June 2018 - 10:24

WHERE: Sandton Country Club Estate, Johannesburg

PRICE: R17.95m

No expense has been spared in this multilevel, modern masterpiece overlooking the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course. The property boasts five en-suite bedrooms and a large central open-plan reception area that opens onto an 80m² covered patio with entertainer’s island bar and built-in gas braai. Additional features include a fully fitted stepped theatre, games room, 15m heated rim-flow pool and staff quarters.

Agent: Jawitz Properties

WHERE: De Waterkant, Cape Town

PRICE: From R2.1m

Soon-to-be-launched sectional title development The Quarter will offer 69 apartments sized from 39m². The development will also have five penthouse units (86m² to 168m²), each with a garden roof terrace and plunge pool. The development provides easy access to popular eateries, entertainment and leisure spots. Occupation is scheduled for mid-2020.

Agent: Signatura

