HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive R8m villa in Bantry Bay
The six-bedroom house offers pure luxury living and unobstructed ocean, mountain and city views
13 April 2018 - 08:54
WHERE: Bantry Bay
PRICE: R85m
Built around massive mountain boulders in Bantry Bay on a plot of 1,106m², this 740m² villa is one of only five exclusive residences situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with access via a private road. The six-bedroom house offers pure luxury living and unobstructed ocean, mountain and city views.
Agent: Re/Max of Southern Africa
WHERE: Ladismith, Klein Karoo
PRICE: R40m
Bosch Luys Kloof Private Nature Reserve comprises 13,450ha of pristine Karoo Highland veld and comes with a fully furnished 4-star lodge with a main guest house and nine cottages. It is an ideal wedding and function venue and is equipped with top-class dining and bar facilities. The property is being sold as a going concern.
Agent: Seeff
