HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive R8m villa in Bantry Bay

The six-bedroom house offers pure luxury living and unobstructed ocean, mountain and city views

13 April 2018 - 08:54

WHERE: Bantry Bay

PRICE: R85m

Built around massive mountain boulders in Bantry Bay on a plot of 1,106m², this 740m² villa is one of only five exclusive residences situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with access via a private road. The six-bedroom house offers pure luxury living and unobstructed ocean, mountain and city views.

Agent: Re/Max of Southern Africa

WHERE: Ladismith, Klein Karoo

PRICE: R40m

Bosch Luys Kloof Private Nature Reserve comprises 13,450ha of pristine Karoo Highland veld and comes with a fully furnished 4-star lodge with a main guest house and nine cottages. It is an ideal wedding and function venue and is equipped with top-class dining and bar facilities. The property is being sold as a going concern.

Agent: Seeff

HOT PROPERTY: Stunning views in new Bloubergstrand development

Stunning mountain and ocean views are on offer at Macaron Blue, a new sectional title development along the Bloubergstrand beach front
7 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: A holiday home in Dullstroom

Property is situated in the exclusive Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate
14 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Something for SA buyers looking for EU citizenship

Opportunity to acquire a hotel suite on a rental and buy-back basis in the historic centre of Porto, on the northern coastline of Portugal
22 days ago

