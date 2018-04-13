HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive R8m villa in Bantry Bay

WHERE: Ladismith, Klein Karoo

PRICE: R40m

Bosch Luys Kloof Private Nature Reserve comprises 13,450ha of pristine Karoo Highland veld and comes with a fully furnished 4-star lodge with a main guest house and nine cottages. It is an ideal wedding and function venue and is equipped with top-class dining and bar facilities. The property is being sold as a going concern.

Agent: Seeff